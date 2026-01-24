IAS, IPS Officers' Wedding Goes Viral, Netizens Laud Simplicity Over Lavish Ceremony

Telangana: An IAS officer and a lady IPS officer have garnered attention on the internet after choosing a simple legal registration to solemnise their marriage. This move of doing away with elaborate ceremonies in a country which is known for its big fat weddings has struck a chord with social media users.

According to sources, the couple completed their marriage formalities at the Choutuppal Sub-Registrar Office, opting for a simple process without traditional rituals, luxury destination venues or large gatherings. Their decision to keep the occasion minimal is being looked at as a firm stance against the culture of extravagant weddings.

The bride, IPS officer Sheshadrini Reddy, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Quthbullapur, and hails from Lingareddygudem village in Choutuppal mandal. The groom, IAS officer Srikanth Reddy, belongs to Kadapa district and is undergoing administrative training.

A small number of senior officials and close associates were present during the registration. No public celebrations or extravagant photoshoots followed, and the focus remained solely on the legal procedure.

The marriage sparked a discussion online, particularly among younger users, who appreciated the officers for choosing simplicity despite holding some of the most sought-after positions in public service. India's wedding industry is presently worth nearly Rs 10 lakh crore, and is expected to grow steadily over the next five years.