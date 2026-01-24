Why IndiGo Just Vacated 717 Airport Slots? The DGCA-Mandated Winter Flight Reduction Explained

New Delhi: IndiGo has vacated 717 airport slots across domestic airports after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a 10 per cent reduction in its winter flight schedule, following severe operational disruptions late last year.

What Triggered The Slot Surrender?

The move traces back to December 2025, when IndiGo faced widespread flight delays and last-minute cancellations, causing significant passenger inconvenience during the peak winter travel season. Taking note of the disruptions, the aviation regulator stepped in, directing the airline to temporarily scale back operations to stabilise its network.

At the time, IndiGo was operating over 2,200 flights daily. The DGCA’s intervention forced the airline to trim services to ensure better adherence to schedules and reduce operational stress.

What Are Airport Slots & Why Do They Matter?

Airport slots are pre-approved time windows allocated to airlines for take-offs and landings, especially at congested airports. Holding prime slots allows airlines to run frequent flights during high-demand hours, making them a critical asset in the aviation ecosystem.

Advertisement

The 717 vacated slots, spread across the January-March 2026 period, represent a temporary scaling down of IndiGo’s footprint at some of the busiest hubs.

Where Have The Slots Gone?

Sources say IndiGo has submitted a detailed list of the surrendered slots to the Civil Aviation Ministry, which has now invited other domestic airlines to apply for these newly available time windows.

Advertisement

However, the redistribution comes with strict conditions. The ministry has made it clear that the slots should not remain unutilised and must result in actual capacity addition, not merely a reshuffling of existing services.

Who Can Get These Slots?

Preference will be given to airlines that can demonstrate operational readiness, including availability of additional aircraft, adequate pilots and cabin crew, ground handling and maintenance capacity.

Airlines failing to prove preparedness risk having their allotted slots cancelled and reassigned. The ministry has also directed that existing routes and sector connectivity should not be discontinued just to accommodate the new slots.

The Bigger Picture

Industry observers note that many of the vacated slots are located at major airport hubs, potentially opening opportunities for rival carriers to strengthen their presence.