IAS Officer Swapnil Wankhede’s Gesture Towards Orphan Girl Wins Over the Internet | WATCH

Viral News: A heartwarming video of Swapnil Wankhede, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, has gone viral online with over 90,000 views and 50,000 likes. In the clip, shared first by the Datia Administration on Instagram, Wankhede is seen interacting with a young orphan girl. He leans toward her, listens patiently, and exchanges kind words that bring a smile to her face.

During the conversation, he asks about her family, to which the girl replies, “Main hoon aur teen chhoti behnein, main sabse badi hoon” (I am the eldest among my three little sisters).

Moved by her response, Wankhede consults the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to explore possible support. He directs that each of the sisters receive ₹4,000 through state welfare schemes and also checks if the Red Cross can assist with their school admissions.

The video has since circulated widely across Instagram, X, and Reddit.

Internet reacts, says ‘World Needs Change Makers Like You’

Social media users reacted with deep admiration to the officer's gesture. This sentiment was widely echoed online, with many hailing the officer not just as a government official but as a true change-maker who leads with empathy and action. The overwhelming response reflects a public desire for leaders who combine authority with compassion.

One user says, 'Thank you very much, sir, you have come as God in Datia.'

Second wrote, ‘ Sirji, you are very good. No matter how much you are appreciated, it will never be enough'.

Another added, ‘Salute to you, sir. As a child grows up, God understands you.’