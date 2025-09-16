Updated 16 September 2025 at 21:03 IST
IAS Officer Swapnil Wankhede’s Gesture Towards Orphan Girl Wins Over the Internet | WATCH
A viral video shows IAS officer Swapnil Wankhede warmly interacting with a young orphan girl, and this heartwarming gesture has earned widespread praise from social media users, calling him a "God" for his compassionate act.
Viral News: A heartwarming video of Swapnil Wankhede, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, has gone viral online with over 90,000 views and 50,000 likes. In the clip, shared first by the Datia Administration on Instagram, Wankhede is seen interacting with a young orphan girl. He leans toward her, listens patiently, and exchanges kind words that bring a smile to her face.
During the conversation, he asks about her family, to which the girl replies, “Main hoon aur teen chhoti behnein, main sabse badi hoon” (I am the eldest among my three little sisters).
Moved by her response, Wankhede consults the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to explore possible support. He directs that each of the sisters receive ₹4,000 through state welfare schemes and also checks if the Red Cross can assist with their school admissions.
The video has since circulated widely across Instagram, X, and Reddit.
Internet reacts, says ‘World Needs Change Makers Like You’
Social media users reacted with deep admiration to the officer's gesture. This sentiment was widely echoed online, with many hailing the officer not just as a government official but as a true change-maker who leads with empathy and action. The overwhelming response reflects a public desire for leaders who combine authority with compassion.
One user says, 'Thank you very much, sir, you have come as God in Datia.'
Second wrote, ‘ Sirji, you are very good. No matter how much you are appreciated, it will never be enough'.
Another added, ‘Salute to you, sir. As a child grows up, God understands you.’
Swapnil Wankhede has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad (CEO ZP) and Additional Collector in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He frequently shares experiences from his career on social media, where he has over 20,000 followers on Facebook and 1,210 subscribers on YouTube.
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 21:03 IST