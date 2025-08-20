ICSSR To Issue Show-Cause Notice To CSDS Over False Maharashtra Poll Data

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has informed about its intent to issue a show-cause notice to the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) after a senior faculty member reported incorrect voter turnout data in Maharashtra, stirring political disagreement.

In an official statement, the entity overseeing research in social sciences in India described the entire incident involving voter turnout numbers as “data manipulation, while attacking the institute over publishing "media stories based on biased interpretation of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission of India."

“ICSSR takes serious cognizance of the data manipulation by CSDS and its attempt to create a narrative with the intention of undermining the sanctity of the Election Commission of India. This is a gross violation of the Grant-in-Aid rules of ICSSR, and ICSSR shall issue a Show Cause Notice to the Institute," the council tweeted.

The Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) is an ICSSR-funded research institute.

The Controversial Voter Data Post

This entire episode began after Sanjay Kumar, Professor and Co-Director of Lokniti at CSDS, on August 17 tweeted that voter numbers had fallen by 36–38 per cent in Ramtek and Devlali constituencies between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

As per the CSDS professor's now-deleted posts:

Hingna Assembly’s numbers rose from 3.15 lakh to 4.50 lakh — a hike of 1.36 lakh voters (43.08 per cent).

Nashik West Assembly had 3.28 lakh voters during the Lok Sabha polls, which allegedly rose by 1.55 lakh (47.38 per cent) to 4.83 lakh during the Vidhan Sabha elections.

In contrast, Ramtek saw a decline from 4.66 lakh to 2.87 lakh — a drop of 1.80 lakh voters (38.63 per cent).