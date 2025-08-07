'What If 146 Crore Indians Boycott US Companies...': MP Ashok Mittal Sends Open Letter Threat to President Trump

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Mittal issued a sharp open letter to US President Donald Trump on Thursday, condemning the recent imposition of 50% tariffs on India over its Russian oil imports and warning of severe economic repercussions if the trade measures persist.

"Choose Dialogue Over Discord": Mittal's Strong Message

Ashok Mittal, in his letter shared on X, termed Trump’s tariff decision "deeply disappointing" for two nations with a "long strategic, values-based partnership." He cautioned that India could retaliate by restricting U.S. businesses, invoking the spirit of the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905.

"If 146 crore Indians were to channel the spirit of Swadeshi Movement today and initiate a strategic restriction of U.S. businesses, the impact would be far more severe for the United States than for India," reads the letter.

Rebuffing Trump’s "Dead Economy" Remark

The AAP leader countered Trump’s recent jibe labeling India’s economy as "dead," highlighting its robust growth trajectory, he said "India is a 'dead economy,' you said. Yet this 'dead' economy is the 4th largest in the world, soon to be third, and remains the fastest growing among major nations."

Ashok Mittal highlighted the substantial economic ties between the two nations, noting that American companies generate over $80 billion annually from the Indian market across various sectors including education, technology, finance and intellectual property. He emphasized India's position as the third-largest air transport market and mentioned $2.45 billion worth of deals signed with US firms in 2022 alone.

Hypocrisy Charge: U.S. and EU Trade with Russia

The AAP leader also pointed out what he characterized as Western hypocrisy regarding trade with Russia. He noted that the European Union recorded over €67.5 billion in trade with Russia last year, including record liquefied natural gas imports, while simultaneously calling for others to reduce economic ties with Moscow.

"What is more surprising is that the United States continues to quietly import uranium, palladium as well as chemicals from Russia. Should a nation pressurize India against trade with Russia when it itself relies on the Kremlin for its domestic interests?" Ashok Mittal questioned in his letter.



Final Appeal: Diplomacy Over Coercion

The MP concluded with a call for cooperation, "The future now lies in the hands of those who understand that diplomacy and cooperation are the way forward, not sweeping tariffs. Mr. President, let us choose dialogue over discord, coordination over coercion. Let us shape the future—through respect, resolve, and renewed commitment to a rules-based global order."