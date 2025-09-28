'If Adequate Security Had Been Given, Stampede Would Not Have Happened': EPS Blames DMK Govt for Karur Tragedy | Image: ANI

Karur: Accusing the DMK government of discrimination in providing adequate security for the Opposition parties' public events, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday said that the administration's failure to deploy adequate security personnel led to the stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s rally in Karur.

The stampede, which happened while TVK president and actor Vijay was addressing the rally, left 39 people dead and 95 injured.

"Yesterday, 39 people lost their lives. We were informed that the stampede occurred because of an electric current. Such a campaign was previously held in 4 districts, and the police should have provided adequate security. I dont think that was done," Palaniswami told reporters after visiting the injured in the stampede, who are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur.

"Even in our AIADMK meeting, no proper security was provided. In DMK meetings, thousands of police are deployed for security. Police should not be biased in favour of the ruling party over opposition parties in providing security. If full security had been given, such a stampede would not have happened," he added.

EPS expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"The political party leader should have also examined and taken adequate steps to make sure no such incident happens. It's shocking and sad that these lives have been lost. If the Government and police had worked well, such lives would not have been lost," he said.

"A one-man commission is formed. In the midst of the campaign yesterday, Vijay pointed out that an ambulance had arrived in between. It raises many doubts. I saw yesterday's stampede was shocking, and such a huge stampede has never happened before in Tamil Nadu in a political campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims who were killed in the Karur stampede. CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

Earlier, BJP leader K Annamalai strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government and police for their negligence.