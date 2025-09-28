TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: 39 Dead in Karur Tragedy, CM Stalin Orders Probe and Meets Injured

Karur: The death toll in the stampede at a political rally organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur has risen to 39, with 51 people still receiving treatment, many of them in intensive care. The incident, which took place on Saturday, has shocked the state and raised serious concerns about safety at large political events.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the injured at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur on Saturday night. Expressing deep grief, he said, “I am standing here with deep sorrow. I am unable to describe the horrific accident that took place in Karur.” He called the stampede an unprecedented tragedy in the state’s political history and assured that such an incident should never happen again.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. He also confirmed the formation of an inquiry commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, to investigate the exact cause of the stampede.

“The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed, strict action will definitely be taken,” Stalin said during his visit.

Following the incident, Stalin travelled from Chennai to Trichy by air and then by road to Karur, where he personally oversaw relief measures and met the victims’ families to offer support.

Health minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the deceased include 10 children, 17 women, and 12 men, while more than 80 people were admitted to hospitals.

The state government has formed a one-member by rcommission headedetired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the stampede.

Amit Shah also spoke with Governor RN Ravi and CM Stalin to review the situation and assured all possible central assistance.