'If Anyone Leaves, Beat Them Up': Poster War Intensifies Between Uddhav Sena and Shinde Camp as Shiv Sena Marks 60th Foundation Day

New Delhi: Mumbai witnessed a fresh round of political uproar on Friday as the rival Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde marked the party's 60th Foundation Day with separate celebrations across the city.

Several posters, banners and hoardings put up by both camps dominated key locations, including Bandra, Kalanagar and the Matoshree area, highlighting the continuing rivalry between the two factions that emerged following the split in 2022.

Panic also gripped UBT as posters with the quotes, 'If any MP, MLA, or councillor leaves the party, then beat them up without caring about the law',

The Foundation Day celebrations added significance this year amid growing speculation surrounding "Operation Tiger" and reports that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may be in touch with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Advertisement

'Betrayal' and 'Struggle': UBT Sena Launches Posters Against Shinde Camp

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) put up a series of posters targeting the Shinde faction while projecting itself as the true heir to Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

One of the posters declared, "The traitors changed, the faces changed, but the ideology has not changed."

Advertisement

Another read, "The Shiv Sena that lives in the hearts of the people of Maharashtra remains the same even today."

The messaging appeared aimed at reinforcing the party's claim that the original Shiv Sena ideology continues to remain with the Uddhav Thackeray camp despite the split.

Several hoardings carried emotionally charged messages referring to the 2022 rebellion that led to the formation of the Shinde government.

One banner stated: "60 years of trust — steadfast even in the storm of betrayal."

Another read: "We burned, we struggled, and we rose again."

The posters sought to portray the Uddhav Thackeray faction as a party that endured political setbacks but remained committed to its principles.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp described the celebration as the Diamond Jubilee of the "real Shiv Sena."

Party leaders said the organisation had completed 60 years under the leadership of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and later under Uddhav Thackeray.

The remarks come amid an ongoing battle between the two factions over political legacy, public support and organisational identity.

'Operation Tiger' Buzz Adds Political Significance

The poster war unfolded against the backdrop of mounting political speculation in Maharashtra. Reports have suggested that some MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) could be considering a switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, fuelling discussions around what has been dubbed "Operation Tiger."

While there has been no official confirmation regarding any potential defections, the speculation has intensified political activity within both camps ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

More than four years after the split that reshaped Maharashtra politics, the battle between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions shows little sign of easing.