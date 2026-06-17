'If Anyone Wants To Go, Resign And Leave; Will Not Spare Them...': Shiv Sena UBT Warns Rebel Faction Amid Split Buzz

New Delhi: Amid speculation over a possible rift in Shiv Sena (UBT), party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday warned the rebels, saying those wishing to leave the party should first "resign from their posts" and face the people again. Addressing the press conferences along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai in the national capital, Raut warned that the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent on this trustless act.

"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut told reporters in Delhi. The Rajya Sabha MP said the party leadership had worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of its MPs and warned of strict action if any lawmaker defected. "Our MPs, for whom Uddhav ji and we shed blood and sweat, gave money, made them win elections... still if such news comes, we will not spare them," he said.

Raut also levelled serious allegations, claiming that money had been offered to party MPs in an attempt to engineer a split. "I have information that Rs 15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party Meeting tomorrow. Arvind ji has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he said.

The remarks come amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra over reports of a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT). However, there has been no official confirmation from the party regarding any breakaway faction. Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party.

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Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two. Raut questioned the intentions of those allegedly planning to leave the party and said elected representatives owed their mandate to Shiv Sena (UBT) and its supporters. "What kind of drama have you created. Whoever wants to go... resign and leave, our people have elected you as MPs... you have come here after getting elected on our ticket," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted that the party would continue to fight politically against any attempts to weaken it by the ruling party under 'Operation Tiger'. "We will stay in Delhi and will remain in Delhi to fight against it," he added. Emphasising his loyalty to the party, Raut said, "Shiv Sena (UBT) is our mother, and they have sworn on their loved ones.... if they will do such a thing to us... this will not be tolerated."

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In a post on X, Raut claimed that the "Minimum Support Price" of an MP had been fixed at Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore was "merely an advance amount". Further, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s six Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 11 am on Wednesday.

Sources indicated that the rebel MPs are likely to first complete the formal process of constituting a separate group within the Lok Sabha before subsequently merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Six Uddhav Thackeray faction MPs will join the Shiv Sena Shinde faction on June 19, Foundation Day.

The six MPs reportedly in touch with the Shinde camp are Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi, and Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim. The name of Rajabhau Waje has also surfaced in discussions surrounding the possible split.

Sources further claimed that Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Dina Patil had already reached Delhi. Eknath Shinde's legal team has arrived in Delhi to manage constitutional formalities for potential Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs' induction into the Shinde-led faction.

Shinde has directed his team to be alert to prevent legal disputes or technical issues, ensuring all procedures comply with regulations amid these anticipated political developments. Amid the unfolding crisis, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai are scheduled to hold a joint press conference in the national capital. Raut and Desai are understood to be in Delhi to prevent a split within the party ranks.

A meeting of all the Lok Sabha members of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be held on June 18, at 11:00 am, at the Parliamentary Party Office in Delhi. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashishrao Deshmukh on Wednesday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was working towards a merger of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's faction with the Congress.

Deshmukh said, "I have heard that Sanjay Raut wants all UBT MLAs and MPs to merge with Congress. With this, Sharad Pawar will be appointed the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and Uddhav Thackeray will be appointed president of the Maharashtra Congress. Sanjay Raut is working on this. Being upset with such a development, UBT MPs might have come to Delhi to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker.