Published 12:31 IST, July 7th 2024
'If Hindus Were Violent...': Nupur Sharma Hits Back At Rahul For Insulting Remarks Against Hindus
Nupur stated, "If Hindus were violent, there would not have been a situation where a Hindu Sanatani daughter, in her own country, lost her independence."
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'If Hindus Were Violent...': Nupur Sharma Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi For Insulting Remarks Against Hindus | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:31 IST, July 7th 2024