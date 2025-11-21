If NDA Stays United, Nitish Kumar May Join Jyoti Basu, Naveen Patnaik's Club of Longest-Serving CM

If Nitish Kumar manages to maintain cohesion within the NDA, he could join the ranks of long-serving CMs like Pawan Kumar and Naveen Patnaik, who led their states for nearly 25 years. | Image: X

New Delhi: Having been sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time, Nitish Kumar is expected to surpass Jyoti Basu's tenure, who remained West Bengal's CM for 23 years, provided all goes well in the newly formed NDA government for the next five years.

If he manages to maintain cohesion within the NDA, the Janata Dal (United) chief could join the ranks of long-serving Chief Ministers like Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha, who led their states for nearly 25 and over 24 years, respectively.

He is already the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. Nitish's first term as Chief Minister of United Bihar was in 2000 and was brief, as he held the post for only seven days. His second term was from 2005 to 2010, followed by his third term as CM from 2010 to 2014.

The 74-year-old JD(U) stalwart had resigned as CM in May 2014, taking moral responsibility for his party's poor performance in the general elections. In February 2015, Kumar returned as CM after Jitan Ram Manjhi resigned ahead of a trust vote.

As the newly elected NDA MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Bihar cabinet, leaders from the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), and several other allies hailed the event as "historic", stressing that the new government carries a massive responsibility after receiving a strong mandate from the people of Bihar.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan stated that the double-engine government would prioritise "Bihar first and Biharis first", guided by PM Modi's vision and Nitish Kumar's experience.

Newly inducted ministers also voiced gratitude and commitment. JD(U)'s Leshi Singh said she would work with "full strength" for Bihar's development, while Shrawon Kumar thanked the people for the "huge mandate" and promised to fulfil all commitments. BJP minister Ram Kripal Yadav pledged to work for "Viksit Bihar", aligning with the NDA's development agenda.

JD(U)'s Leshi Singh said, "The CM has again expressed his faith in me, and I will contribute my effort with full strength towards the development of Bihar. I express my gratitude to the CM".

"I express gratitude to the people of Bihar for giving a huge mandate. We will work to fulfil all commitments made to the public", Shrawon Kumar said. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav said, "I express gratitude towards the party leadership for giving me a big responsibility, and I want to assure them that I will work for Viksit Bihar".

After taking oath as Bihar minister, BJP's Nitin Nabin said, "I salute my party's central leadership. It is because of them that I have got this opportunity today. I greet those who have continuously supported me".

Furthermore, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a strong political statement, asserting, "Bihar ki jeet humari hai, agli baari Bengal ki hai",(Bihar's victory is ours, next is Bengal's turn) adding that the party would not allow Bengal to "become Bangladesh". SIR will be implemented in Bengal. I thank the public of Bihar for reposing their faith in Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. Our responsibilities have increased as we have received a huge mandate", Singh said to ANI.

"It was a historic swearing-in ceremony. PM Modi and lakhs of voters of Bihar were present here. We will work to fulfil the dream of Viksit Bihar", Jaiswal said. BJP's Central Observer for Bihar, KP Maurya, said the double-engine government would fulfil the people's aspirations under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"This was a historic oath ceremony in the presence of PM Modi. The double-engine government will work to fulfil the dreams of the people of the state. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, we will work for Viksit Bihar", he said. BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal added, "The team is really good and this will make Bihar a Viksit Bihar. Several new people have been given a chance this time. I am sure that they will set a good example".

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha said the people had given them "a new responsibility". "The people of Bihar have given us a new responsibility. We are aware of that responsibility. We have always worked for the public and we'll keep doing that", Kushwaha said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took a dig at the NDA newly elected MLAs who took oath to be inducted into the new Bihar cabinet.

During the election campaign for the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls, the ruling NDA, including the BJP and JD(U), had constantly criticised the opposition RJD and Congress for furthering "dynastic politics".

In a post on X, RJD jibed at the ruling NDA leaders who swore in as ministers today in the newly formed Bihar government for accusing the Mahagathbandhan of "dynastic politics", implying that the ruling parties were the ones doing so. RJD pointed out that several newly sworn-in ministers have family ties to politicians.

The RJD has specifically named 10 ministers, including Samrat Choudhary, Nitin Nabin, and Shreyasi Singh, highlighting their connections to established political families.

RJD highlighted the names of leaders with direct familial ties to those in power, including Santosh Suman Manjhi, former Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and Ashok Choudhary.

Notably, nearly 80% of HAM(S) newly elected MLAs are relatives of senior leaders, with Jitan Ram Manjhi's daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, and son-in-law winning seats. 12.35% of winning BJP MLAs have family links, including Samrat Choudhary and Nitish Mishra. JD(U)'s 11 winners come from political families.