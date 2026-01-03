'If Proven Guilty..', Accused Professor Breaks Silence on Harassment Claims After Dharamshala Student’s Death

New Delhi: The death of a 19-year-old student in Dharamshala sparked widespread outrage, following allegations of harassment and ragging by her classmates and a professor.

The student had recorded a video before her death in which she accused Professor Ashok Kumar of inappropriate behaviour and mental harassment, both inside the classroom and on the college campus.

In the video, she was seen describing the alleged sexual harassment by Professor Ashok Kumar.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the accused professor Ashok Kumar responded to the allegations, stating, “If proven guilty, I am ready to face it.”

He also claimed that he did not have any direct conversation with the student before her death.

No Record of Her in College After July 29: Principal

Meanwhile, the college principal, Rakesh Pathania, also spoke exclusively to Republic TV and shared details from institutional records. According to him, the last recorded visit of the deceased student to the college was on July 29. He stated that there is no official record of her presence on campus after that date.

The principal further revealed that the student had failed her first year of graduation. He added that she had been insisting on promotion despite not meeting the academic criteria.

FIR Filed Against a Professor and Three Classmates

Following the incident, the deceased student's father has filed an FIR against a professor and three others, alleging ragging and harassment. Earlier, the complaint regarding ragging and harassment had been registered through the Chief Minister's helpline on December 20.

The victim's father, Vikram Kumar, said, "My daughter is no more. I need justice. The accused girls and the professor should be punished. What happened to my kid should not happen to anybody else."

Further, he alleged in the complaint that on September 18, three female students assaulted her and threatened her, causing her to become mentally disturbed.

“My daughter called me and told me that other students had beaten her. When we brought her home, she was in a state of panic. She was beaten very badly and harassed to such an extent that she went into depression. I want justice," the father added.

Both parents have appealed for strict action against those responsible, stating that their daughter's suffering must not go unpunished.

The police have registered a case under sections 75, 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009.

UGC Orders Probe

The University Grants Commission also took serious cognisance of the tragic death at the Government Degree College, Dharamshala. The UGC decided to constitute a fact-finding committee and assured that those found guilty would not be spared. It stated that stringent action would follow and reiterated that student safety remains paramount.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) met the Director General of Police in Shimla and submitted a memorandum demanding a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer.

The party expressed condolences to the family and raised concerns over the alleged delay in police action and the possibility of caste-based discrimination, as the victim belonged to a Scheduled Caste community.

HP State Women's Commission Demands Action

The Himachal Pradesh State Women's Commission has sought a detailed report from the SP Kangra, emphasising the need for an impartial and thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.