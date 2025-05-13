If There's a Terrorist Attack, India Will Give Reply in Its Own way, Condition and Time: PM Modi's Stern Warning to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a stern warning to Pakistan, stated that India will respond to any terrorist attack on its soil in its own way, on its own terms, and at a time of its choosing.

He also made it clear that India will not differentiate between terror-supporting governments and terror masterminds.

Addressing the Indian Armed Forces at the Adampur Air Base in Punjab, he said, "India has decided on three points: First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own way, on our terms, and at our chosen time. Second, India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not distinguish between terror-supporting governments and terror masterminds."

PM Modi visited the Adampur Air Base just days after the intense conflict between India and Pakistan, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PM Modi’s comments came in the wake of a dangerous escalation on May 9, when Pakistan fired a missile targeting India’s Adampur Air Base. India’s air defense systems successfully intercepted and neutralized the missile mid-air, preventing any damage. In retaliation, India carried out missile strikes on several Pakistani airbases, including those in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, causing significant damage. Pakistan initially claimed it had inflicted damage on the Adampur Air Base, but PM Modi's visit to the base on Tuesday effectively debunked those claims, sending a clear message that India would not be intimidated.