Today, We Have Capability of New and Cutting-edge Technology Which Pakistan Cannot Counter: PM Modi Lauds Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on the Indian Armed Forces' usage of modern technology for carrying out military strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor to target military establishments and terror bases to avenge the death of 26 people in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Addressing the Armed Forces at the Adampur Air Base, PM Modi said "...Our drones, our missiles, thinking about it, Pakistan will not be able to sleep for many days...Through Operation Sindoor, you have increased the self-confidence of the country, bound the country in the thread of unity and you have protected the borders of India, raised the pride of India to new heights. You have done that which is unprecedented and unimaginable..."

"Indian Air Force has now become an expert in dodging the enemy not just with weapons, but also with data and drones," he further said.

PM Modi On Key Role Played By 'Made In India' Weapons in Operation Sindoor

Emphasizing the role of 'Made In India' weapons in strengthening India’s defence capabilities, he said, "Besides manpower, the coordination of machine in Operation Sindoor was also fantastic. Be it India's traditional air defence system which has witnessed several battles or our Made in India platforms like Akash - all of these have been given unprecedented strength modern and capable defence system like S-400. A strong defence cover has become the identity of India. Despite all the attempts of Pakistan, be it our air base or other defence infrastructure - all of these were not impacted at all. The credit goes to all of you. I am proud of all of you."

PM Modi went on to highlight the Air Force's precision, stating, "...Our Air Force targeted the terror bases deep inside Pakistan. Within 20-25 minutes, you hit the pinpoint targets across the border. It can only be done by a modern technology professional force," the prime minister added.

Pakistan Cannot Counter India's Cutting-edge Technology: PM Modi

Asserting how Pakistan is incapable of countering India given India's reliance on advanced technology, he said, “Today, we have the capability of new and cutting-edge technology which Pakistan cannot counter. In the last decade, world's best technologies have reached the Air Force and all our other Forces. But we all know that with new technology, challenges are equally big. Maintaining a complicated and sophisticated system, operating it with efficiency is a prominent skill. You connected tech with tactics. You have proven that you are excellent in this game."