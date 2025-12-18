If They Won't Respect Mahatma, We Will': Mamata Banerjee Renames West Bengal's Job Scheme Amid 'G Ram G Bill' Row

'If They Won't Respect Mahatma, We Will': Mamata Banerjee Renames West Bengal's Job Scheme Amid the 'G Ram G Bill' Row | Image: X

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the state's government job guarantee scheme, 'Karmashree', will be renamed after Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at the Business & Industry Conclave at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, she said that, "I am ashamed because we are forgetting our father of the nation. If you don't give respect to Mahatma Ji, we will."

This comes in the backdrop of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB – G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, a day after it was introduced in the House by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday. The new bill is a revision of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

She also pointed out that some people are trying to defame West Bengal.

"Some people want to defame only Bengal, but they do not know how Bengal totally changed. It has now become a world-class destination... Bengal is the gateway to Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and other states as well..." she added