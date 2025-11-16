'If You Attack My Family...': Tej Pratap's Stern Warning to 'Jaichands' After Sister Severs Ties

New Delhi: Amid the growing feud in Lalu Prasad’s family following the serious allegations made by his daughter Rohini Acharya, her brother Tej Pratap Yadav has come out in her support, expressing his shock over the incident.

He said the matter was “an attack on the honour of a family, the dignity of a daughter,” adding that this was not about any political party but about “the self-respect of Bihar.”

Further, he launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides. “When public sentiments are hurt, the dust on the intellect is blown away. These few faces have clouded even Tejashwi’s intellect,” he added. The same people Rohini blamed earlier for quitting politics and disowning her family.

'Will Bury the Jaichands': Tej Pratap's Stern Warning

He also issued a stern warning to 'jaichands', declaring that while he had tolerated what happened to him, the humiliation of his sister was beyond endurance.

"Listen, Jaichands, if you attack the family, the people of Bihar will never forgive you. Ever since I heard the news of my sister Rohini being attacked with slippers, the hurt in my heart has turned into fire. The consequences of this injustice will be dire. The reckoning of time is harsh.”

Tej Pratap also urged his father to intervene, saying, “I urge the honourable RJD National President and my father, my political guru, Shri Lalu Prasad Ji – Father, give me a signal... just one gesture from you, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands”

Meanwhile, amid the escalating conflict, three of Lalu Yadav’s daughters – Ragini, Rajlakshmi, and Chanda Yadav have left Patna and travelled to Delhi with their families and children.

'Dirty Kidney': Rohini Acharya Alleges Abuse, Forced Estrangement

In two emotional posts this morning, Rohini Acharya revealed shocking details about her ongoing rift with the family.

"Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in," said the former politician who left for Singapore last night.

Acharya also called it a "sin" that she chose to save her father with a kidney donation rather than focusing on her husband and children.

"For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family or my three children and didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine; may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," her post read.

Tejashwi's sister also alleged that she was "humiliated, abused, and even hit" after she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat.

In another post on X, she wrote, “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, and a mother was humiliated; filthy abuses were hurled at her; a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult.”

She further added that she was forced to leave her home and family, a decision that left her feeling orphaned.