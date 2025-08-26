‘If You Want Peace, Prepare for War’: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Warns Against Mistaking India’s Peace for Weakness In Strong Message to Pakistan

New Delhi: Following the decisive success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-backed terrorism, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan delivered a firm message on India’s defence posture, stating that while India stands strongly for peace, it must never be mistaken for weakness or pacifism.

Speaking at the inaugural Tri-Services Seminar ‘Ran Samvad-2025’ at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, General Chauhan said, “India has always stood on the side of peace. We are a peace-loving nation, but don’t get mistaken we cannot be pacifists. Peace without power is utopian.” He reinforced his message by quoting the Latin phrase, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

In his address, the CDS reflected on the ongoing Operation Sindoor, describing it as a modern conflict that has taught several key lessons to the Indian Armed Forces. He confirmed that many of these lessons are already being implemented, while others are in progress, adding that the operation is still ongoing.

General Chauhan then outlined four major trends shaping the nature of modern warfare. He noted a growing tendency among nations to use force, believing that short and swift military actions can achieve political objectives. He added that the traditional line between war and peace has increasingly blurred, and that modern conflict exists in a continuous spectrum of competition, crisis, confrontation, conflict, and combat.

He also emphasized that public resilience and civilian support will play a critical role in future wars, in contrast to older wars that often sacrificed people for territory or ideology. Finally, he said the definition of victory itself is changing where earlier wars were measured by losses inflicted or enemy soldiers captured, today’s wars are judged by speed, precision, and the effectiveness of long-range strikes.

Highlighting India’s historical balance between wisdom and strength, General Chauhan recalled that Indian traditions have always viewed knowledge (shaastra) and weapons (shastra) as inseparable. He cited the example of Arjuna in the Mahabharata, who, despite his exceptional warrior skills, needed the strategic guidance of Lord Krishna to succeed.

The CDS also stressed the need for deeper intellectual engagement within the defence sector. He called for serious research in the fields of leadership, motivation, and technology, urging the Indian defence community to be ‘atmanirbhar’.

‘Ran Samvad-2025’ has been described by the Ministry of Defence as a critical platform for enhancing India’s joint military thinking and fostering collaboration among the three services.