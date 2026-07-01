‘If You Want Ram Mandir Donation Thieves Punished, Govt Must Change’: Kejriwal Hits Out At Govt

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday questioned the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that those seeking punishment for the "donation thieves" would have to bring about a change in government.

"If you want the donation thieves to be punished, then the government must be changed. The present Central government and the present State government cannot ensure punishment. Every devotee of Lord Ram who wants the donation thieves to be punished should change the government. I was happy when the Bar Association boycotted them," he said.

Kejriwal claimed that BJP leaders did not consider Lord Ram as God, Kejriwal said, "These people do not consider Ram as God; otherwise, they would not steal. Lord Ram has given them everything. He helped them form governments in 21 states and at the Centre. They should at least go and thank God."

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He further alleged that "Every Sanatani in the country is hurt and distressed" and said, "A lot more is yet to come out. They have used Sanatan only for power and money."

Kejriwal asserted that the AAP was the only party with "true faith" in Sanatan.

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"Only the Aam Aadmi Party has true faith in Sanatan. We organised a free pilgrimage for people. In Punjab, a temple dedicated to Kali and Luv Kush is being built. We are organising Bhajan Sandhyas. We are providing corruption-free governance to the people. The Aam Aadmi Party is the true Sanatani party in the country," he said.

The AAP convenor also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he had not visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after its consecration and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used Sanatan only for power and money.

Kejriwal claimed that two-and-a-half years, or 891 days, had passed since the consecration of the Ram Temple and alleged that Shah had not visited the temple even once during this period.

"Two-and-a-half years have passed since the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple, a total of 891 days. In these two-and-a-half years, Home Minister Amit Shah has not visited the Ram Temple even once. The person who has misused Lord Ram's name the most has not gone to the Ram Temple. I checked on the internet, asked ChatGPT, spoke to journalists and looked at Amit Shah's timeline. He has mentioned the Ram Temple more than 42 times in his speeches and interviews and sought votes in its name. He has time to seek votes in the name of Ram, but no time to visit the temple," Kejriwal said.

He further posed a series of questions to the Union Home Minister.

"My questions to Amit Shah are: Why have you not visited the Ram Temple? Do you not feel like visiting the Ram Temple? Do you not need Lord Ram's blessings? Do you not consider Ram as God?" Kejriwal asked.

He also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the Ram Temple.

"I request Amit Shah to definitely visit the Ram Temple," Kejriwal said.