‘Ignored For Too Long’: Sangma & Pradyot In Delhi Today, Set to Announce Joint Front For Stronger ‘Regional Voice’

New Delhi: In a major political development, prominent leaders from the Northeast are reportedly coming together to launch an entirely new political party aimed at addressing the region’s long-standing concerns and ensuring that its voice resonates more strongly in the national capital.

The new formation, not a merger of existing groups but a fresh political entity, will focus on critical regional issues, including the illegal influx from Bangladesh and Myanmar, border security and equitable development for the Northeastern states.

Leading the initiative are Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya; Pradyot Kishore Bikram Manikya Debbarma, founder of the TIPRA Motha Party; Mmhonlumo Kikon, former BJP national spokesperson; and Daniel Langthasa, founder of the People’s Party, Assam. The leaders are set to meet in New Delhi later today to make a formal announcement regarding the party’s launch and its agenda.

According to sources close to the discussions, the leaders believe that national parties have historically overlooked the unique socio-political realities of the Northeast. The new party, they say, will serve as a collective platform to “unify regional aspirations” and “speak with one voice in Delhi”.

Advertisement

While specific details about the party’s name, structure and leadership lineup are yet to be revealed, the move is being seen as a potential game-changer in the region’s political landscape ahead of the upcoming state and national elections.

More details are expected following the leaders’ joint press conference in the capital.