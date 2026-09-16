IGP Kashmir Reviews Central Kashmir Security Grid, Stresses Sustained Pressure on Terror Networks and Support System

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar on Wednesday reviewed security preparedness across the central Kashmir range, directing officers to sustain counter‑insurgency pressure and strengthen measures against terrorists and their support ecosystem.

At the Police Control Room in Srinagar, Kumar chaired a meeting where field officers briefed him on deployment patterns, operational readiness, and the security grid established to maintain order.

They also discussed recent joint operations with the Army’s 15 Corps, including the Budgam encounter where a Pakistani terrorist was neutralised recently. However, Kumar stressed the importance of intensifying area domination and naka checking at vulnerable points. He directed tighter surveillance along inter‑district borders.

Meanwhile, IGP Kumar further directed that security arrangements must remain dynamic and responsive.

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“Regular assessment of deployments and timely strengthening wherever required is essential,” he told officers, urging vigilance and preventive measures to safeguard public safety.

Security experts said the Budgam operation was a tactical setback for infiltrators but cautioned against complacency.

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“Terrorists traditionally push harder in September and October before snowfall seals high‑altitude routes. Sustained synergy between police and Army is critical to deny them entry and then the terror ecosystem is layered; armed cadres, logistics, safe houses, and local facilitators. Pressure on these networks is as important as encounters in the field,” said a security expert.

“Neutralising a Pakistani terrorist in Budgam sends a message, but infiltration attempts will continue until snow closes the passes. The challenge is to keep the grid alert and responsive. Every naka and surveillance point adds friction to the terrorist movement. That friction is what prevents attacks and keeps public spaces secure,” added he.