IIT-B Suicide Case: Sahil Confessed ‘a Mistake’, Cited Pressure & Stress in Last Call; No Mention of ‘Caste-Based Discrimination’: Sources

New Delhi: Highly placed sources within the Mumbai Police Crime Branch have told Republic that IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode allegedly told a female friend at around 2:30 PM that he had “made a mistake” and that his Thermodynamics paper had not gone well because he was under stress. Sahil allegedly also told the friend that he did not feel good.

According to the sources, the girl, believed to be a close friend and possibly Sahil’s girlfriend, tried calling him several times after the conversation. However, the calls went unanswered. Sources said Sahil sounded stressed during the last conversation, but did not specifically mention caste-based discrimination.

There was also allegedly no mention of the cheating incident or Professor Suryanarayana Doolla. The Crime Branch is now examining Sahil’s phone, which is in its custody, and further details could emerge after investigators gain access to the device.

Crime Branch Reconstructs Sahil’s Final Hours

The development comes as investigators continue to reconstruct Sahil’s movements on September 18. CCTV footage from the examination hall is being examined as part of the probe.

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Police have said the footage shows Sahil inside the examination hall between approximately 12:30 PM and 12:45 PM, with investigators examining the circumstances in which he was questioned and subsequently left the hall. CCTV footage also indicates that Sahil reached his hostel room at around 1:25 PM and did not leave thereafter.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is conducting the investigation after the case was transferred from Powai Police Station. An ACP-rank officer is leading the probe under the supervision of the DCP, Detection-I. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, witness statements and digital evidence as they piece together the sequence of events preceding Sahil’s death.

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Panel to Examine Circumstances Behind Sahil’s Death

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has constituted a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death. Professor Doolla, who has been named in the FIR following allegations by Sahil’s family, has been sent on leave during the inquiry.

Sahil’s family has alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment, allegations that remain under investigation. The institute has also issued an apology for its earlier communication regarding the circumstances of Sahil’s death, as the investigation continues.

Student Sahil Wakode’s Father Detained

Mumbai Police on Thursday detained Ravindra Wakode in Bhandup while he was on his way to the IIT-Bombay campus in Powai to begin a hunger strike following the death of his son, second-year student Sahil Wakode.

Ravindra said he planned to go on a hunger strike over the death of his son, who died by suicide on September 18.

Advocate Nikhil Kamble said, “Today, Sahil’s family was on their way to IIT Bombay to stage a hunger strike, as they had announced at the press conference. Unfortunately, my clients have again been detained by Mumbai Police. They are not being allowed to go to IIT Bombay to stage the hunger strike. I believe they need to be provided legal protection rather than being detained."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Youth Congress and NSUI workers held a protest outside the IIT-Bombay campus, seeking a fast-track inquiry and justice for Sahil. Several NSUI-Congress workers were also detained by police as security was tightened around the campus.

IIT Bombay Mid-Semester Exams Postponed

IIT Bombay, which has been embroiled in a significant crisis following the suicide of a student, has delayed its mid-semester examinations. The tests that were originally set for September 26 and September 27 have now been officially rescheduled to October 10 and October 11.

The decision was concluded after discussions with student stakeholders, according to a notice from the institute.

The institute announced that delaying the exam will allow a newly formed committee with equal student representation to develop a transparent, student-friendly Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for invigilators.

The updated guidelines will also set forth more defined regulations concerning academic dishonesty to guarantee the equitable and uniform administration of exams.