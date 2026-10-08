Gas Cylinder Pipe Leak Triggers Flare-Up at IIT Bombay Hostel, 5 Injured; Two Children Among Victims

New Delhi: Five people, including two children, were injured after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe triggered a flare-up at a hostel on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai, Mumbai, on Thursday night.

According to the fire department, the incident took place at Hostel No. 6 on the IIT Bombay campus at around 10:24 PM on October 8. The flare-up was caused by a gas leakage from a cylinder pipe.

The injured children, identified as Ansh Ahirwar, 12, and Tahzeeb Alam, 9, were referred to Kasturba Hospital. Ishwar Singh, 37, is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. Shiv Kumar Singh, 34, and Anil Kumar Yadav, 23, were also rushed to Kasturba Hospital. The incident was reported at about 10:24 pm. Police and BMC ward staff were present on the spot.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said that the fire broke out in hostel number 6 on the IIT campus in Powai at 10.24 pm. Police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were mobilised following the incident.

Advertisement

All five injured persons were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Four of them were later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while one remained admitted at Rajawadi Hospital.

The fire department said all five injured persons are in stable condition. The incident occurred on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, prompting emergency response teams to reach the hostel following the gas leak and ensuing flare-up.

Advertisement