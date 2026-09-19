IIT Bombay Student Commits Suicide, Students Protest Demanding Accountability, Transparency

Mumbai: A second-year B Tech student allegedly died by suicide at IIT Bombay (Powai) on Friday, prompting a section of students to gather in protest and demand accountability and transparency from the institute's administration.

Police have deployed personnel on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case is underway.

"Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution," he told reporters.

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Asked about the nature of the students' demands, the DCP said, "The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too."

He added that while some protesters had dispersed, others remained on the ground as talks continued. "Some students are still protesting, and efforts are being made to speak with them as well," he said.

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Among the protesters was Pranay, who said the protest was driven by a pattern of repeated tragedies.

"The reason for our protest today is that a suicide took place in our college today. That is why we have gathered to protest—to demand accountability, transparency, and answers from our administration," he said, alleging, "This is not the first incident—four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this."

Outlining the students' demands, Pranay said the administration needed to be held responsible and take corrective steps.

"First, the administration must be held answerable. Professors who mistreat students or behave harshly need to be held in check. We simply want the Dean, the Director, and the administration to provide a report assuring us that they will look into the matter, ensure accountability and transparency, and guarantee that such incidents do not happen again on their watch," he said.

Not all students framed the moment as a confrontation with the administration.

Ansh, another student, said the campus was grieving and said that the death should not turn into a standoff.

"All of us are deeply devastated. It is shocking and heartbreaking. Whatever happened, it feels like he was one of us, and someone among us has been left behind," he said.