IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Father Alleges Casteist Slurs, Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

Mumbai: The investigation into the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch after his father alleged that his son faced caste-based abuse, threats and mental harassment by a professor in the months preceding his death.

Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the institute's Powai campus on Friday evening. The 20-year-old student was from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

An FIR has been registered against Professor Suryanarayan Dulla for alleged abetment to suicide. Two other accused have not been identified in the FIR. Police have also invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case. The investigation is now being handled by an ACP-rank officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

What Does The Father's Complaint Say?

According to the complaint filed by Wakode's father, Ravindra Chakradhar Wankhade, his son had been subjected to severe mental harassment and casteist remarks for around three months.

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The complaint names Professor Suryanarayan Dulla, who was also the invigilator during the examination in which Wakode was allegedly caught using a mobile phone. The father has alleged that Dulla made caste-based remarks against his son and acted at the alleged direction of IIT Bombay Director Shireesh B Kedare.

The father further alleged that his son had told him that the professor threatened to implicate him in a false case because of his caste.

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Wankhade has held Dulla responsible for allegedly driving his son towards suicide and has sought action against the professor and other senior officials. The allegations form part of the police complaint and have not been independently established.

What Happened On The Day Of His Death?

According to IIT Bombay, Wakode was found using a mobile phone during an examination on Friday and had allegedly uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

The institute said no disciplinary action was initiated against him. It said the instructor and Head of Department discussed the matter with Wakode, counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Wakode subsequently returned to his hostel room and was later found dead, the institute said.

The police have said no suicide note was found at the spot, according to reports.

Parents Demand Action

Following Wakode's death, his parents demanded action against those they held responsible and sought a detailed investigation. They initially refused to claim their son's body from Rajawadi Hospital, where it had been kept for post-mortem, until action was assured in their complaint.

After a prolonged standoff, police agreed to transfer the investigation to the Crime Branch. The family subsequently claimed the body.

Wakode's mother had earlier alleged that her son had been severely harassed and demanded justice.

IIT Bombay's Response

IIT Bombay has denied caste-based discrimination at the institute. Director Shireesh Kedare said caste-related information of students is not available to professors or administrators and rejected the allegation of caste discrimination in the case.

The institute's SC/ST Students and Staff Cell has also said that no complaint regarding caste-based discrimination had been lodged by Wakode before his death.

In a statement, IIT Bombay said the police had registered a case and that the institute would fully cooperate with the investigation. It also appealed against speculation while the probe is underway.

Wakode's death has also triggered protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding accountability and a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident is the third reported student suicide at IIT Bombay in seven months, according to reports.