IIT Delhi Student Death: Probe Panel Chair Ashok Kumar Recuses Himself, New Chief Soon

New Delhi: The chair of the committee proposed by IIT Delhi to probe the death of 31-year-old student Rishikesh Kumar, former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, has recused himself from the panel, citing prior commitments, sources said on Wednesday.

A new chairperson for the five-member committee will be announced soon, IIT Delhi sources confirmed to ANI. IIT Delhi had constituted the External Inquiry Committee on Monday following protests by students demanding an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Rishikesh Kumar's death. The committee was tasked with examining the functioning of concerned administrative offices, reviewing existing protocols and processes, speaking to relevant students and faculty members, and making recommendations.

The committee was initially headed by Ashok Kumar, who is currently Vice Chancellor of Sports University Haryana. It also includes AIIMS New Delhi's Department of Psychiatry head, Professor Pratap Sharma, two student representatives and the IIT Delhi Registrar as secretary and convenor.

The institute had asked the committee to submit its report within two weeks. Rishikesh Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

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His death was followed by protests on the IIT Delhi campus, with students raising concerns over student support systems and demanding an independent inquiry. In a statement issued earlier, IIT Delhi expressed "profound sorrow and deep shock" over Kumar's death and said student welfare and mental well-being remained an "absolute priority" for the institute.

The institute said Kumar had joined IIT Delhi in July 2025 and was residing in a campus hostel. It said he had received medical and counselling support after concerns were raised about his well-being and that his requests for withdrawal from the second and third semesters had been approved.

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IIT Delhi also announced financial support for Kumar's family, including reimbursement of medical expenses and contributions from faculty, students and staff.