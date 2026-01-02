IIT Grad & NIA Founding Member: Who Is IPS Officer Mukesh Singh, Appointed As New Ladakh DGP?

Ladakh: The Ministry of Home Affairs posted Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mukesh Singh to the post of Ladakh's District General of Police (DGP) on Friday. Singh will take over the charge of the post from 1995 batch IPS officer Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, who has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh in the same capacity.

Singh, who is an AGMUT cadre IPS officer of 1996 batch, earlier served as the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He has also served as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Isnpector General (IG) of India's counter-terrorism investigative body, National Investigation Agency (NIA). Singh is a counter-terrorism specialist, with experience in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Pulwama and Poonch regions. He served as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jammu and Kashmir in the past.

Singh, who is a BTech in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, completed his training at Telangana's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in 1996. Notably, he was a part of the core team that set up the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He investigated some of the most high-profile cases during his time at NIA.

He has co-authored books like ‘Police Operations’ and ‘Curse of the Pir'. The IPS officer has also co-published papers like ‘Investigation of Encounter Killings’, ‘Police Operations’ and ‘Conducting an Anti-Terrorist Operation’.

Apart from Mukesh Singh and S.D. Singh Jamawal, the Ministry of Home Affairs also announced the transfer of IPS officer Anand Mohan, who served as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, to Delhi.