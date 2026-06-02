IIT Graduate Turned Spiritual Guru Arrested In Mathura For Alleged Rape, Drugging Victims With Prasad And Blackmail

Mathura: A 29-year-old self-styled spiritual Guru was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Monday after a woman accused him of rape, drugging her with ‘prasad’ and blackmail. The police have identified the accused as Abhishek Mishra, who called himself ‘Adikarta Narayan Das’, claiming that he ran an ashram-like residence in Radha Kund where he allegedly lured women with promises of career guidance.

The police sources stated that Abhishek Mishra, originally from Odisha's Bhubaneswar, graduated from IIT Roorkee in 2021 and shifted to religious preaching online soon after. 3 years ago, he moved to the Goverdhan area of Mathura and set up his base in Radha Kund. A senior police official confirmed his background and arrest, saying that he had built an image as a mentor while targeting young people.

The case against the self-styled spiritual Guru came to light after a woman from Chhattisgarh filed a rape complaint on May 25 at the Goverdhan police station. Following the registration of the case, the police moved and detained the accused on Monday from his residence. After his arrest, 2 young women and a man were also rescued from the premises and returned to their families.

Accused Lured Victims With Promises Of Guidance

According to police sources, the self-styled spiritual Guru presented himself as a spiritual guide offering career prospects and personal direction. A senior official stated that he would drug and brainwash young people and keep them confined within his ashram-like home. “The arrested accused from Bhubaneshwar, Abhishek Mishra, had named himself as Adikarta Narain Dass. He passed out from IIT Roorkee in 2021 but went for religious preaching online and shifted to Radha Kund in the Goverdhan area 3 years ago,” the official said.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar Singh of Goverdhan circle stated that the accused built trust through his preachings before exploiting the complainant. “The accused trapped a girl from Chhattisgarh and brainwashed her through his preachings and established physical relations with her. The victim girl lodged complaint of rape against the accused on May 25 at Goverdhan police station and in this regard, the accused was arrested on Monday,” the police official stated.

The woman alleged that the accused offered her milk, claiming it was prasad. She claimed that the drink contained an intoxicating substance that left her unconscious, following which he allegedly raped her and secretly recorded obscene photographs and videos.

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The police sources said that the accused later threatened to circulate the footage unless she paid him Rs 5 lakh. The blackmail attempt formed part of the complaint registered against him, with the police probing whether other women were targeted using similar methods.