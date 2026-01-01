IIT Hyderabad Student Bags Record Rs 2.5 Crore Package, Highest in Institutes Placement History

Hyderabad: In a major boost to campus hiring at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), a final-year computer science engineering student has secured a staggering Rs 2.5 crore package from a Netherlands-based global trading firm, the highest ever in the institute’s history since its inception in 2008.

The 21-year-old, born and raised in Hyderabad and later schooled in Bengaluru from class 7 to 12, will join the firm’s Netherlands office as a software engineer in July after converting a two-month summer internship into a coveted pre-placement offer.

He was one of only two students selected for the internship, but the only one to receive the final offer after completing two weeks of intensive training followed by a six-week project at the firm.

The student, who has been into competitive programming since his first year of engineering and consistently ranked among the top 100 in the country, said the IIT tag, coupled with a flexible curriculum and a strong focus on coding, helped him crack the highly competitive selection process despite a challenging job market.

Both his parents are engineers, and he said they were “ecstatic” when his mentor hinted that the firm would be extending him a full-time role.

The record-breaking offer comes in a year when another computer science engineering student at IITH has bagged a Rs 1.1 crore package, significantly raising the benchmark for the campus where the earlier highest offer hovered around Rs 1 crore in 2017.

Overall, the 2025 placement season has seen average salary packages at the institute shoot up by about 75%, from Rs 20.8 lakh in 2024 to Rs 36.2 lakh this year in the first phase of placements. In the same phase, students at IITH secured 24 international offers, underlining the growing global interest in the institute’s talent pool.

In postgraduate placements, 196 of 650 PG students have been placed so far with an average package of Rs 22 lakh, while 62% of the 487 undergraduate students registered for placements have already received offers in the ongoing season.