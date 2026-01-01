New Year Gift: Mothers Of Meritorious Class 10, 12 Students To Get ₹2,100/Month In Haryana

Chandigarh: On New Year’s Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a major expansion of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, extending financial benefits to mothers of meritorious students across the state. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting as part of the government’s push to strengthen women’s economic empowerment.

Under the revised scheme, mothers whose children score more than 80% in Class 10 or 12 will be eligible to receive ₹2,100 per month in financial assistance. Of this amount, ₹1,100 will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s bank account, while the remaining ₹1,000 will be deposited by the government and later returned with interest. In case of the beneficiary’s untimely death, the deposited amount will be released immediately to the nominee.

Women who have successfully helped bring their children out of malnutrition and anaemia will also be covered under the scheme.

While addressing a press conference, the CM said, “Currently, women from families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh receive a benefit of Rs 2,100. This benefit will now also be given to women whose children have scored more than 80% in the 10th and 12th grades... Children who were malnourished or anaemic have now become healthy and are in the green zone. It has been decided to include the mothers who helped these children recover in this scheme as well.”

“There is a condition that they must have three children; if they have more than three, they will not receive this benefit,” the CM added.

The Lado Lakshmi Yojana was launched in September 2025. The first instalment was released on November 1 (Haryana Day), while the second instalment was issued in early December.