IIT Kanpur BTech Student from Rajasthan Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room, Probe Underway

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a fourth-semester Biological Science B.Tech student at IIT Kanpur died by suicide in his hostel room. The Kalyanpur ACP, Ashutosh Kumar, confirmed the case.

The student, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room (number 148) around 1 PM. Authorities have sealed the room and launched an investigation into the incident. The motive remains unknown at this time.

Earlier this year, a 24-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur also committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday.

The incident came to light when Ankit’s friends tried to contact him, but their calls went unanswered, prompting his hostel mates to inform the IIT-Kanpur authorities.

Following the incident, the police were alerted, and they rushed to the scene, where they found Ankit's body. A suicide note was recovered, stating that he had taken the extreme step of his own will and blamed nobody for it.

The police have initiated an investigation, and a forensic team has been called to collect evidence. Meanwhile, IIT-Kanpur has expressed its condolences over the loss of the promising research scholar. In a statement, the institute said, "IIT-K mourns the tragic and untimely demise of Ankit Yadav... Yadav was a promising research scholar who joined the institute in July 2024, with a UGC Fellowship."

