‘I’ll Be The First One…’: Former Terrorist Speaks Out Against Brutal Killings In Pahalgam, Demands Tough Action

New Delhi: A former terrorist has also condemned the brutal massacre in Pahalgam claiming lives of 26 tourists and demanded tougher action against Pakistan and the Pakistan-backed cross border terrorism. In a powerful statement, Mohamad Kalu, who renounced terrorism nearly two decades ago, condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, expressing his outrage and shame over the brutal killing of innocent civilians. The terrorists targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow, resulting in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local. The incident has been described as one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

