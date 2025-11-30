Illegal Arms Racket Busted: Two Arrested After Attempting to Attack Policemen in Odisha

Nayagarh: In a crackdown on illegal arms manufacturing unit in Odisha, Nayagarh Police arrested two individuals and seized country made guns and other accessories on Saturday.

The Ranpur Police Station team conducted a raid on the unit based on inputs. They seized two country made guns and other accessories used for manufacturing weapons.

“While Inspector Dharmendra Sial of Ranpur Police Station along with other…staff were preforming evening patrolling near Baunsagarh square, getting reliable information, he stopped one suspect namely 21-year-old Tofan Nayak alias Gudu," police said in a statement. Gudu was caught with his bike and police recovered a country made pistol from its dickey.

Bike from which police recovered a country made gun | Image: X

Police Attacked

Police said Gudu terrorized the police team by threatening to kill them in future. They added that Gudu failed to produce any valid documents in support of his possession of the country made pistol.

Based on information related to Gudu, police conducted raid on the house of an individual in Godipada and succeeded to apprehend another person, who was manufacturing fire arms on the roof of his pucca house. The second accused has been identified as 45-year-old Prasant Biswal alias Panda.

“Seeing the police team, [Panda] terrorized us by brandishing a country made fire arm," police said, adding that the accused also strangulated the neck of an ASI, who suffered swelling injury on his neck. The police were able to overpower the accused and apprehended him.

A country made wooden gun having single barrel and other firearm manufacturing instruments such as Trigger piece-2, Punch-3, Dye machine-1, wielding machine-1, gas pipe-2, Iron rod-1, Iron rod-1, Rail pahi-1, vice machin-1, Buller machine-1 and Drill Machine-1 were recovered from his house.

Arms seized by police | Image: X