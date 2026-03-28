Illegal Casino Operating In Rishikesh Hotel Raided By Police, 40 Arrested

Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Police conducted a raid on an illegal casino operating within a hotel in Rishikesh, following which it recovered a large amount of cash and other items.

Reports indicate that 40 people were arrested, including 10 women, following which the police have sealed the hotel and registered cases against the arrested, under the Gambling Act and the Excise Act.

The police raided the Navrang Hotel, near the IDPL City Gate in Rishikesh on Friday night, Rishikesh Circle Officer Neeraj Semwal said. Semwal added that Rs 1.35 lakh in cash, casino chips, a large number of decks of playing cards, and liquor were recovered from the spot.

Earlier in September 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched sweeping raids across 15 locations spanning Goa, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Rajkot targeting entities linked to Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and the glitzy Big Daddy Casino in Goa.

Advertisement

Following the action, the ED recovered Rs 2.25 crore in cash, USD 14,000 in foreign currency, and additional foreign currencies worth approximately Rs 8.5 lakh during the raids. Officials also seized stacks of crucial documents and digital evidence.