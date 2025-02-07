Illegal Firecracker Factory Blast Kills 4, Injures 1 In West Bengal's Nadia

Nadia: A massive explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district's Kalyani area, claiming the lives of at least four people on Friday. The incident, which occurred Friday afternoon, claimed the lives of three women and a man, leaving one another woman critically injured. According to the sources, the blast was so powerful that it sent massive waves through the congested residential area of Rathtala.

According to police, the four victims were rescued from the blast site and declared dead at the nearby JNM Hospital. The injured woman's condition remains critical. The factory owner has been arrested, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

A senior police officer stated, "Four persons were rescued from the blast site, and later declared dead when taken to the nearby JNM Hospital. The condition of the injured woman is critical." The officer added, "Those killed were workers in the factory."

The West Bengal government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. A team of forensic experts has collected evidence from the spot, and the state government has sought detailed reports from the district police administration and the district magistrate in connection with the explosion.

A senior official of the fire department revealed that no license was issued to the factory, and it was operating without necessary approvals.