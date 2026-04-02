Illegal LPG Racket Busted In Delhi; 3 Arrested, 45 Bharat Gas Cylinders Recovered

The South-West District Police on Thursday intercepted a major illegal gas refilling operation running out of a vacant plot in Palam Village, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including a driver and delivery boys, for their alleged involvement in an unauthorised LPG storage and refilling racket.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West District, in a significant operation, the staff of PS Palam Village has successfully busted an illegal LPG gas storage and refilling racket operating in a residential area arresting 3 persons from Delhi, Anaar Singh Resident of Jai Vihar, Phase-1, Najafgarh, (Driver), Satyaveer resident of Tamil Enclave, Vijay Enclave, Dabri (Delivery Boy) and Vikas Kumar resident of Subhash Marg, Raj Nagar-II, Palam, (Asstt. Delivery Boy). A Tempo & 45 Bharat Gas cylinders were recovered.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated, “On 28.03.2026 at about 07:00 AM, during patrolling duty, HC Rajesh received secret information regarding illegal storage of LPG gas cylinders at a vacant plot WZ-57B, Adarsh Gali, Palam Village, Delhi. Acting swiftly, the police team comprising SI R.P. Meena, HC Rajesh and HC Lalit Kumar reached the spot and found a Tempo parked inside the plot with its rear side open. On checking, a large number of Bharat Gas domestic cylinders were found stored both inside the vehicle and in the open plot. During inspection, illegal gas refilling activity was also noticed, where gas was being transferred from one cylinder to another using nozzles and a weighing machine, without any safety measures. On checking, a total of 45 Bharat Gas LPG cylinders were recovered.”

Following the interrogation of the suspects, the police revealed that the accused persons failed to produce any valid licence or permission for the storage of LPG cylinders. They disclosed that the plot had been taken on rent for illegal storage and that gas was being transferred/refilled for wrongful gain. It also came to light that the activity was being carried out by the staff of Blue Flame Gas Service, Janakpuri. SDM Dwarka, along with officials from BPCL and the Food Safety Department, also inspected the spot and confirmed the illegal activity.

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Providing details on the seizure, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Goel confirmed that the team recovered dozens of cylinders and specialised transfer tools. "A total of 45 Bharat Gas cylinders, three gas transfer nozzles, and a weighing machine were seized from the possession of the three accused apprehended at the spot," the DCP stated.

According to the police, during interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they had taken the plot on rent for illegal storage. LPG cylinders were stored without a licence/permission & gas was illegally transferred/refilled using nozzles.

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A case under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at PS Palam Village & all the recovered cylinders, nozzles, weighing machine, and the vehicle were seized as per law.