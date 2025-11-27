Illegal Mobile Factory Busted in Karol Bagh During Operation 'CYBERHAWK', Five Arrested for IMEI Tampering

Delhi Police have busted an illegal mobile phone manufacturing and IMEI tampering racket operating out of Karol Bagh, arresting five individuals and seizing more than 1,800 modified mobile phones. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted an illegal mobile phone manufacturing and IMEI tampering racket operating out of Karol Bagh, arresting five individuals and seizing more than 1,800 modified mobile phones. The raid was conducted under Operation Cyberhawk following a two-week surveillance effort.

Ps Karol Bagh had been continuously working for the last 15 days to curb illegal mobile phone activities in the area. During this period, specific information was received regarding an illegal mobile manufacturing and IMEI-changing unit operating from the fourth floor of a building in Lane No. 22, Beadonpura.

According to officials, the racket had been running for nearly two years. The accused used specialized software to alter IMEI numbers, allowing the devices to evade tracking by law enforcement and security agencies.

Considering the gravity and organized nature of the offence, a special raiding team comprising SI Bhupender Singh, HC Deepak, HC Manoj, HC Manjeet, HC Narender, CT. Kamaljeet, CT. Kaushal, and CT. Sunil was constituted under the supervision of SHO/Karol Bagh and the overall supervision of ACP/Karol Bagh. The team was briefed accordingly and tasked with undertaking further action to apprehend the involved persons and dismantle the illegal operation.

On the basis of the received information, a raid was conducted on 20.11.2025 at Aditya electronics & accessories, during the raid, five individuals were found present at the premises and were observed actively engaged in the assembly of mobile phones and alteration of numbers by using a laptop and specialized software.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

1.Ashok Kumar owner of the manufacturing unit, 45, R/O Kakrola, Delhi.

2.Ramnarayan, 36, R/O TILAK NAGAR, Delhi.

3.Dharmender Kumar, 35, R/O MOTI NAGAR, Delhi.

4.Deepanshu, 25, R/O MANDAWALI, Delhi.

5.Deepak, 19, R/O OLD MAHAVEER NAGAR, Delhi.

Police recovered 1,826 phones - including both keypad and smartphone models-along with a laptop containing IMEI-writing software, scanners, thousands of phone components, and printed IMEI labels.

Sustained interrogation revealed that they had been purchasing old mobile phones from scrap dealers. They further stated that new mobile body parts were procured from China. The devices were assembled by combining old motherboards with these new bodies.

Tt was additionally disclosed that the IMEI numbers of the assembled mobile phones were altered using software identified as “writeimei 0.2.2.” the accused persons admitted to selling these mobile phones in the local market through various channels.