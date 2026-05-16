'Illegally Constituted': India Rejects 'So-Called' Court of Arbitration Award on Indus Waters Treaty

New Delhi: India has rejected the latest award issued by the Court of Arbitration (CoA) concerning the Indus Waters Treaty, reiterating its longstanding position that the tribunal was constituted illegally and lacks any authority.

In response to media queries, Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the CoA, on May 15, 2026, issued what it described as an award on "maximum pondage," which supplements an earlier ruling on the general interpretation of the treaty.

"India categorically rejects the present so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements of the illegally constituted CoA," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson emphasised that India has never recognised the establishment of the CoA, declaring that "any proceeding, award, or decision issued by it is null and void."

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Jaiswal further affirmed that India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains fully in force.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions over the sharing and management of Indus River waters between India and Pakistan. India has consistently maintained that the parallel proceedings initiated under the treaty framework are invalid and has opposed the CoA's jurisdiction in the matter.