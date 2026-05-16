NEET-2026 Paper Leak Shock: Gang Split Subjects To Avoid Getting Caught

Pune/Latur: In a startling revelation, investigating agencies have found that the accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case had meticulously divided the work among themselves according to their expertise and networks to minimise the risk of exposure.

According to agency sources, the gang operated with clear division of labour so that no single person handled the entire question paper. This compartmentalised approach helped them conduct the operation without raising immediate suspicion.

NEET-UG consists of 720 marks, with Chemistry carrying 180 marks (45 questions) and Biology (Botany and Zoology combined) accounting for 360 marks (90 questions).

Role Division

PV Kulkarni, a Chemistry teacher based in Latur, was primarily responsible for sharing Chemistry questions with the beneficiaries.

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Shubham Khainar allegedly leveraged his student counselling institute to reach out to aspirants and handled most of the Biology section of the leaked paper.

This organised distribution of subjects ensured that the leak remained fragmented, making it harder for outsiders to connect the dots quickly.

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Kulkarni was detained from Latur and later brought to Pune for interrogation along with other accused.

Telegram Chats Deleted, Recovery a Major Challenge

Adding to the investigators’ difficulties, most of the communication between the accused took place on Telegram. Sources said that after the news of the leak broke, the accused hurriedly deleted their chats, leaving investigators struggling to recover digital evidence.

A senior officer associated with the preliminary probe said, “Recovering these chats is a big challenge because Telegram’s servers are located outside India. The platform’s strict privacy policies and end-to-end encryption create technical hurdles and delays for Indian agencies in accessing user data and suspicious communications.”

The deletion of chats has slowed down the probe significantly as agencies now have to rely on other forensic methods, call records, and statements of witnesses to build a watertight case.