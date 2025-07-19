'I’m Sorry, I Can’t Live Like This...'—BDS Student’s Heartbreaking Suicide Note Sparks Outrage At Noida's Private University

A BDS second-year student residing in the girls’ hostel of a private university in Greater Noida died by suicide on Thursday. | Image: Republic Media Network

A second-year BDS student residing in the girls’ hostel of a private university in Greater Noida died by suicide on Thursday. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station.

Police said the student, Jyoti, was found hanging in her hostel room. Her body was sent for a postmortem after an FIR. A police team, along with forensic experts, inspected the scene. The deceased was pursuing BDS in her second year at the university.

Students Say Suicide Note Was Hidden

The situation on campus grew tense as students accused the hostel warden of hiding the student’s suicide note.

“We were just having lunch, and then we came to know that Jyoti, our batchmate, has died,” one of the students said. “And then the suicide note that we got was hidden by the warden,” she added.

According to her classmates, Jyoti had been under stress for some time and had spoken to friends about facing difficulties.

Suicide Note Points to Faculty Harassment

The suicide note, which was later shown by the students, read, “If I died, the teachers of PCP and Dental Material are to blame. Mahinder Sir and Shairg Ma’am are responsible for my death. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been in stress because of them for a long time. I want them to face the same thing. I am sorry. I can’t live like this anymore… I can’t.”

Students' Question University Response

When asked whether anyone from the university administration had contacted the family or students, A student replied, “No, they didn’t come.”

Another student said, “She was under a lot of mental pressure.” She called out to another classmate for more details, but no further response was recorded.

One of Jyoti’s friends said she found out about the incident in the evening. “All the kids were crying. So I asked them. Then I came to know,” she said. “I was with her parents. I went to the hospital. I saw her body. I saw her dead body. Her legs were cold. Her nails were blue. I was taking care of her mother. But there was no response from the warden.”

She further added, “The security of the hospital was not good. The food was not good. Her dead body was lying on the floor.”

Police Take Action, Arrests Made

The Knowledge Park police have registered an FIR based on the family's complaint. Two named accused have been arrested under relevant sections. Further legal action is being taken,” an officer confirmed.

Police say they are taking the matter seriously and have called in additional security to maintain law and order on campus. “The students were angry. There was tension, but we managed to speak to them and calm the situation,” a senior police officer told reporters.