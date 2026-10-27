'I’m Still Shaken': Gurugram Woman Alleges Uber Driver Locked Doors and Threatened Her Over Extra Fare

Gurugram: A late-night journey turned into a terrifying ordeal for a woman who alleged that an Uber driver locked her inside his vehicle, held her luggage hostage, and verbally abused and threatened her following a dispute over an inflated fare demand.

The victim detailed the alarming incident in a detailed social media post, recalling how a routine trip from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to her residence in Gurugram escalated into a nightmarish situation around 4:45 AM.

According to her statement, the Uber application showed a booking fare of approximately ₹625. However, upon arriving at her destination, the driver produced a screenshot from a different ride-hailing application showing a price of ₹1,479 and insisted that she pay the higher amount in cash.

When the passenger pointed out the discrepancy and transferred the actual fare displayed on her app, the driver allegedly grew hostile. The victim stated that the driver immediately locked the central mechanism of the car, refusing to let her retrieve her personal belongings and luggage from the vehicle.

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"He locked the car and refused to let me take my luggage out unless I paid ₹1,479," she wrote in her account. "When I tried retrieving my belongings, he held my arm and shut the front-seat window where my luggage was, trying to stop me from taking it out."

After a physical struggle to retrieve her bags, the passenger managed to exit the vehicle and head toward her home gate. However, the confrontation did not end there.

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The driver allegedly pursued her to her doorstep, forced open the residential gate, and hurled aggressive verbal abuse while threatening her life. The victim managed to rush inside her house and lock the main door, while the driver continued shouting and attempting to scale the gate outside.

Describing the lingering trauma of the encounter, the passenger expressed shock that a routine travel service led to such severe physical intimidation. "I've used cabs to get around in different countries and never imagined I'd feel this unsafe trying to get home in my own country," she stated, adding, "I'm still shaken." She also highlighted difficulties in reaching immediate live emergency support through the app during the incident.

Following widespread public attention and safety concerns raised online, Uber responded via social media, acknowledging the complaint and stating that they had reached out to the passenger directly to address the matter.