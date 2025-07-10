‘I’m the CM of Karnataka’: Siddaramaiah Quashes Talk of Leadership Change in Karnataka

New Delhi: Rejecting persistent speculation over a possible change of guard in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday made it clear that he will remain in the post for his full five-year term, declaring there is “no vacancy” for the CM’s chair as he continues to lead the state government amid talk of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar taking over later this year.

The Congress veteran, currently in Delhi and expected to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, firmly stated that neither he nor the party has plans for a leadership change, brushing aside chatter fueled by some sections of MLAs reportedly backing Shivakumar for the top job.

‘No Vacancy for CM Post’

“Is there any vacancy for the chief ministership? I am very much here before you. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. That is what DK Shivakumar has said, and I am also saying it... There is no vacancy,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying when reporters pressed him on whether the state would see a new CM in the coming months.

Long-Running Speculation

Speculation has been rife over Siddaramaiah stepping down before the end of his tenure to make way for his deputy Shivakumar, with internal discussions within the Congress reportedly being influenced by sections of MLAs who have expressed support for the state Congress chief’s elevation to the CM’s post.

Earlier this month, Siddaramaiah had also publicly dismissed these rumours, asserting on July 2 that he would complete a full five-year term as the chief minister of Karnataka, effectively putting the leadership speculation to rest for now.

Shivakumar’s Reconciliation

Following Siddaramaiah’s assertion, DK Shivakumar appeared to reconcile with the situation, indicating a truce within the Karnataka Congress for the time being. Shivakumar stated that he would support Siddaramaiah’s leadership as he has “no option,” and made it clear that he would abide by the directions of the Congress high command.

Reiterating his position a day after his “what options do I have” remark, the Karnataka Deputy CM told reporters that he would continue to stand by Siddaramaiah, adding, “I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it.”

Focus on 2028 State Elections

Shivakumar further emphasised that his priority remains aligned with the party’s goals under its central leadership, underscoring that the Congress is preparing to strengthen its position to win the 2028 state assembly elections in Karnataka.