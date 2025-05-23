IMD Forecast: Rainfall Alert for Goa, Parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi

IMD Issues Rainfall Alert in Several Parts of the Country | Image: X

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for various regions in the western and northern parts of the country following the development of a low-pressure system, which is expected to intensify into a depression and bring significant rainfall along the Konkan coast.

"A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the south Konkan coast. It is expected to move northwards and intensify into a depression within 24 hours," news agency IANS reported, quoting IMD officials.

Red and orange alerts have been issued for Goa and several parts of Maharashtra, respectively.

Red Alert for Goa

The alert comes in response to the formation of the low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. According to IMD predictions, Goa and parts of the Konkan region may experience extremely heavy rainfall through May 25.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted for other parts of the country, including Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Jharkhand, over the next few days.

Orange Alert for Mumbai

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai for May 23 and 24. The IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is likely during this period.

Red Alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri Districts in Maharashtra

A red alert has been declared for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra on May 23, with extremely heavy rainfall likely in these areas.

Orange Alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ghat Areas, Pune

An orange alert has also been issued for the districts of Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg, as well as the ghat regions of Pune and Satara.

Weather Forecast for Delhi