IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Odisha, Several States as Low-Pressure Area Likely to Intensify into Depression

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, over Odisha on July 26 and July 27 amid a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

According to the IMD, the well-marked pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross the North Odisha-West Bengal coasts around the forenoon of July 27.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, "Yesterday's Low Pressure Area over west Bengal coast & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal lay as a Well-marked Pressure Area over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts at 0530 Hrs IST of today, 26th July 2026."

In another post on X, the weather agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha on July 26 and 27, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely during the period. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat on July 26 and 27.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jharkhand from July 26 to 28, while Odisha may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 28. The IMD also warned of squally winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts. The winds are likely to intensify to 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, from the afternoon of July 26 for the subsequent 24 hours.

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Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough over the North Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts till July 27. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the North Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts till July 27.