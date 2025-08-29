IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Punjab, Haryana For Next 3-4 Days

Chandigarh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that monsoon activity will continue over Punjab and Haryana for the next three to four days, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts that are already reeling under excess showers.

IMD Chandigarh Head Surinder Paul told ANI that the current weather systems indicate widespread rainfall in North and West Punjab as well as North and South Haryana, with conditions likely to persist until September 2.

"There is a chance of heavy rainfall at a few places in North Punjab today, while parts of Western Punjab will also receive moderate to heavy showers. Monsoon activity will continue in both Punjab and Haryana for the next three to four days. Even if rainfall amounts reduce, the situation may worsen because both states are already facing excess rains," Paul said.

Several districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Mansa and Moga, have recorded rainfall far above normal this monsoon season. Between August 25 and 27 alone, these regions experienced nearly eight to nine times the average rainfall, exacerbating the flood-like situation in low-lying areas.

The wet spell is likely to continue over Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, and Fazilka in Punjab, as well as the adjoining districts of Haryana.

The IMD has placed Punjab and Haryana under a Yellow Alert for Friday, while an Orange Alert will take effect from Saturday for North and West Punjab, as well as North and South Haryana, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Paul added that rainfall activity is expected to gradually decline after September 2, but another spell of monsoon showers may revive in the second half of September, particularly around September 18 to 20.