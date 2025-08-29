Supreme Court Gets New Judges: All You Need To Know About Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi

New Delhi: Two new judges, Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, on Friday took oath as the Supreme Court judges.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 25, recommended the elevation of the two Chief Justices of the High Courts as judges in the Supreme Court.

With the appointment of the two judges, the apex court will function with its full complement of 34 judges.

Justice Aradhe was the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay, and Justice Pancholi was the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The Centre, on August 27, has cleared the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium for the elevation of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi as judges of the top court.

On August 25, the five-judge Collegium, led by the CJI, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, resolved the two appointments by a 4:1 vote.

Reportedly, in the Collegium, Justice Nagarathna had dissented on the recommendation on the elevation of Justice Pancholi, citing his 57th rank in the all-India list of seniority of the judges of the High Court.

Justice Aradhe was born on April 13, 1964, in Raipur. He has been a former Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and has also served as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He has also served as Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. He was appointed as an Additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009.

Justice Pancholi, born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, was enrolled as an advocate in September 1991, marking the beginning of his practice at the Gujarat High Court.

In October 2014, he was elevated as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court and confirmed as a permanent judge in June 2016.