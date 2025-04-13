IMD Issues Heat Wave Alert for Delhi, Punjab and Other States till April 18th, Check Full Details Here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi and several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The alert will remain in effect till April 18. People in these areas are being advised to take precautions such as staying indoors during peak hours, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding heat exposure.

"A fresh spell of heatwave likely to commence over parts of Northwest India and over Gujarat from 15th April," said the IMD in its official statement.

West Rajasthan and East Rajasthan to Witness Severe Heat

According to the IMD forecast, West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions at isolated or a few places on April 14 and 15. From April 16 to 18, severe heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets. East Rajasthan may also see a rise in temperatures, with severe heat conditions predicted on April 18.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Likely to Face Intense Heat

Gujarat is expected to face heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 15 and 17. West Madhya Pradesh is also included in the warning list, as hot weather conditions are likely to affect this region as well.

Cyclonic Circulations May Affect Weather in Eastern, Northeastern States

The IMD also reported that upper air cyclonic circulations are present over northeast Assam and north Bangladesh. A trough is also extending from central Assam to the West Central Bay of Bengal. These weather patterns are expected to bring changes in temperature and rainfall in parts of northeast and eastern India in the coming days.

Uttarakhand, UP, MP and Jharkhand May See Hailstorm

Isolated hailstorms are likely to occur in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh on April 12. Jharkhand may see similar conditions on April 15. People in these states are advised to remain cautious and avoid open areas during thunderstorms.

Southern States to Receive Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

The IMD has predicted scattered rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 40–50 kmph) for southern states in the next few days. These include Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

Rain Relief Likely in Northeast

Despite the rising heat in north and west India, the northeast and some parts of east India are expected to get some relief. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over the next week in these regions.

