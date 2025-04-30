IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for May as Temperatures Soar Across India

New Delhi: As the country braced for the monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several regions during May. The forecast came during a virtual press conference led by IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra, who presented detailed findings and projections following a month of sharp weather contrasts in April.

May to Bring More Heatwaves

The IMD forecast that maximum temperatures in May 2025 would remain above normal in most parts of India, with the exception of some regions in southern peninsular and eastern India, where temperatures might stay near or slightly below normal. However, minimum temperatures were expected to remain elevated across the country.

According to the IMD, the number of heatwave days was projected to rise, with 1 to 4 additional days of heatwave conditions expected in key states including Rajasthan , Haryana , Punjab , Madhya Pradesh , Uttar Pradesh, Bihar , Jharkhand , and Gangetic West Bengal, along with parts of Gujarat , Odisha , Chhattisgarh , Maharashtra , Telangana, and northern Karnataka.

April Witnessed Heatwave Nationwide

April 2025 showed an unusual pattern, said the IMD. It was India’s 50th driest April since 1901, but southern and central India experienced exceptional rainfall. The southern peninsular region recorded its 13th highest April rainfall since 1901 and 5th highest since 2001, while central India recorded the 28th highest rainfall on record for the month.

Despite patchy rains, temperatures continued to rise sharply. The maximum daily temperatures were the 8th highest ever recorded for April, and the minimum temperatures were the 9th highest. Regions across northwest, central, and northeast India saw normal to above-normal daytime temperatures, while parts of the peninsular and east-central regions experienced relatively less heat.

The heatwave activity intensified during April, hitting western India the hardest. Rajasthan and Gujarat recorded 6 to 11 heatwave days, compared to a normal average of 2 to 3 days. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha saw 4 to 6 heatwave days, while Maharashtra and nearby areas recorded slightly fewer than average.

Between April 3 and 10, a major heatwave swept through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh . Shorter but intense heatwaves followed later in the month, culminating in 72 days of heatwave or severe heatwave conditions across various meteorological subdivisions.

Rainfall Outlook for May

Looking ahead, northern India was expected to receive above-normal rainfall in May, exceeding the long-term average of 64.1 mm. However, below-normal rainfall was predicted for parts of northwest, central, and northeast India. Other regions may see normal to above-normal precipitation levels, the IMD added.

Neutral Ocean Conditions Continue

Oceanic and atmospheric indicators remained neutral, the IMD said. The ENSO-neutral conditions were likely to persist through the northern summer, and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) was also projected to remain in a neutral phase.

IMD Forecast