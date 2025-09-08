IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert in Jaisalmer; Schools, Anganwadi Centres Declare Holiday. Read Full Advisory

Rajasthan: Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh has issued an order declaring a holiday in all government and non-government schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, anticipating heavy rain on Monday.

This order has been issued in response to the Indian Meteorological Department's alert, which predicts heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in the district.

According to the order, the holiday has been declared for all students from classes 1 to 12.

However, all academic and non-educational personnel of the school and the Anganwadi centre have been ordered to report to their respective locations according to their scheduled departmental times.

The order states that the decision has been taken keeping student safety in mind. The District Collector further directed that any government or private school or Anganwadi centre found violating these instructions will face disciplinary action as per rules. Meanwhile, the administration has urged the public to remain alert, stay in safe areas, and adhere to official advisories issued from time to time.

In a related development, Rajasthan's Dausa district has also been impacted by continuous heavy rainfall, leading to the overflow of canals and waterlogging on several roads. According to Dausa District Magistrate (DM) Devender Kumar, the district received over 177 mm of rain. Additionally, the Haripura dam was overflowing, hence relief teams have been placed on alert.

"Dausa received around 177 mm of rain yesterday. The Haripura dam is overflowing, and relief teams are on alert. Administrative officials are present on the spot. We urge residents to report any incident to the control room," said the Dausa District Magistrate (DM).