IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert: Uttarakhand and Himachal on High Alert Amid Cloudbursts, Landslides and Ongoing Rescue Operations

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several parts of India, including Uttarakhand, which continues to battle the aftermath of two cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district. The twin cloudbursts, reported on August 5 in Dharali and Sukhi Top, triggered flash floods and mudslides, causing significant damage to homes, shops, and roads.

Multiple people are feared missing in the affected areas. More than 130 individuals have been rescued so far, with the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) leading search and rescue operations.

The IMD has forecasted continued heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, especially in the hilly districts, and a red alert has been issued for several regions including Nainital, Champawat, Uttarkashi, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Tehri, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh. Areas such as Narendra Nagar, Kotdwar, and Dehradun are under an orange alert.

The state government has declared school holidays in the affected districts. Rainfall is expected to persist till August 10, 2025.

In view of the weather situation, the IMD has released an advisory urging residents to remain indoors unless necessary. People are advised to avoid travel, follow traffic updates, stay away from rivers and streams, move livestock to safer locations, and stay informed through government advisories.

Himachal Pradesh Sees Six Days of Rain; Orange Alert Issued

In Himachal Pradesh, consistent rainfall over the last six days has led to dense fog, waterlogging, and landslides, disrupting normal life. The IMD has sounded an orange alert for several districts including Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

Over the next 3–4 hours, intense to very intense rainfall is expected in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi, while light to moderate showers are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, according to updates shared by the Met Department on social media.

Bihar on High Alert as Rivers Swell; Heavy Rain Forecast for Five Days

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar over the next five days, particularly in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Gopalganj, and Siwan districts.