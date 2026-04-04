IMD Issues Orange Alert Across Multiple States, Warns of Hailstorms and Strong Winds

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange warning across several states, forecasting widespread hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty to squally winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph.

The warning covers Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, East Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

According to the IMD, these regions are likely to witness intense weather activity, including hailstorms and strong winds, over the next 24 hours.

An orange alert has also been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, with forecasts of isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

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In the southern peninsular region, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Meanwhile, a yellow warning remains in place across these regions for continued thunderstorm-related activity.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for West Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

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Odisha is also under a hot and humid weather warning, the IMD said.

Amid the broader weather pattern, hailstorms, rain showers, and strong winds lashed Gwalior on Saturday evening, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for "thunderstorm accompanied by lightning."

Rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Bhopal and Indore divisions, and at a few locations in Narmadapuram, Rewa, Jabalpur, and Sagar divisions.

Temperature variations were also observed, with maximum temperatures falling by 2.1°C to 3.4°C in Gwalior, Rewa, and Sagar divisions, and minimum temperatures dropping by up to 2.4°C in Gwalior and Rewa divisions.

Meanwhile, strong winds and rain swept through Kanpur, where the IMD forecast "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers." In the north, rain lashed several parts of Dharamshala.

Rajasthan has also reported crop damage due to similar conditions, with Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa terming the situation a "natural disaster" and assuring support to affected farmers.